Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) was 26.02 for the day, down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $26.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220411 shares were traded. AKRO reached its highest trading level at $26.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Yale Catriona sold 40,000 shares for $27.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,099,228 led to the insider holds 82,073 shares of the business.

White William Richard sold 32,500 shares of AKRO for $878,341 on Sep 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,429 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Rolph Timothy, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $29.18 each. As a result, the insider received 656,550 and left with 223,837 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $29.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46.

Shares Statistics:

AKRO traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 6.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.82M. Insiders hold about 14.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 4.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.72 and a low estimate of $-1.04, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.92, with high estimates of $-0.8 and low estimates of $-1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.96 and $-3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $-3.2 and $-4.02.