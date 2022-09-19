Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) was 0.43 for the day, down -5.76% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182245 shares were traded. WTER reached its highest trading level at $0.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.90 from $1.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTER has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7579.

Shares Statistics:

WTER traded an average of 664.30K shares per day over the past three months and 560.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.37M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WTER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.94M to a low estimate of $16.94M. As of the current estimate, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.11M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.6M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.83M and the low estimate is $80.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.