AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) was 23.15 for the day, down -5.08% from the previous closing price of $24.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10581905 shares were traded. APP reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 30, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 598,268 led to the insider holds 2,644,535 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 88,822 shares of APP for $2,865,182 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 10,692,259 shares after completing the transaction at $32.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,328 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 119,446 and left with 80,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $116.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.74.

Shares Statistics:

APP traded an average of 2.84M shares per day over the past three months and 3.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.37M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 11.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $900.4M to a low estimate of $790.79M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $668.81M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.