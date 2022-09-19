Are analysts optimistic about Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock?

The closing price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) was 2.23 for the day, down -11.16% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6080089 shares were traded. AFMD reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On February 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 23, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8444.

Shares Statistics:

AFMD traded an average of 971.72K shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.53M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 3.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.93M to a low estimate of $5.61M. As of the current estimate, Affimed N.V.’s year-ago sales were $11.23M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.58M, a decrease of -9.30% over than the figure of $-22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.61M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.32M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.93M and the low estimate is $2.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.