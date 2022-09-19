Are analysts optimistic about Allego N.V.’s (NYSE:ALLG) stock?

The closing price of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) was 5.79 for the day, down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456469 shares were traded. ALLG reached its highest trading level at $6.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 11, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLG has reached a high of $28.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.36.

Shares Statistics:

ALLG traded an average of 405.61K shares per day over the past three months and 723.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 267.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.18M. Shares short for ALLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 252.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 330.22k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $151.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.