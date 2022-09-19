Are analysts optimistic about DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DICE) stock?

The closing price of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) was 19.98 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $20.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161852 shares were traded. DICE reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 680.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $40.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

DICE traded an average of 407.86K shares per day over the past three months and 758.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Aug 30, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.79, compared to 5.89M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.6 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.6 and $-2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.14. EPS for the following year is $-3.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.53 and $-3.58.