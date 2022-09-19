Are Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cantaloupe Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.22, down -7.86% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176597 shares were traded. CTLP reached its highest trading level at $4.4650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Harris Ian Jiro bought 4,679 shares for $4.80 per share. The transaction valued at 22,459 led to the insider holds 106,100 shares of the business.

Venkatesan Ravi bought 10,500 shares of CTLP for $50,820 on Jun 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 80,583 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,412 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,848 and bolstered with 101,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $13.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4877.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTLP traded 195.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 415.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.10M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.01 and $-0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $56.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.8M to a low estimate of $54.38M. As of the current estimate, Cantaloupe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.02M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.94M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $234.19M and the low estimate is $220.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.