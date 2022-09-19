Are Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) closed at 118.07 down -11.01% from its previous closing price of $132.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-14.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2605510 shares were traded. PKG reached its highest trading level at $125.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Packaging Corporation of America’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $112 from $130 previously.

On February 17, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $127 to $154.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $143 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Mundy Robert P. sold 13,800 shares for $160.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,212,107 led to the insider holds 38,799 shares of the business.

Harman Donna A. bought 500 shares of PKG for $76,604 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,725 shares after completing the transaction at $153.21 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Carter Charles J., who serves as the EVP-Mill Ops. of the company, sold 100 shares for $163.00 each. As a result, the insider received 16,300 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Packaging’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has reached a high of $168.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PKG has traded an average of 647.32K shares per day and 841.33k over the past ten days. A total of 92.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.25M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PKG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PKG is 5.00, from 2.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.42 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.02 and $10.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.51. EPS for the following year is $11.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $10.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $8.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.