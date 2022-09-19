Are Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock clocked out at 7.91, down -11.22% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3481908 shares were traded. TUP reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when FORDYCE JAMES H bought 35,000 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 199,150 led to the insider holds 73,823 shares of the business.

HARBOUR PAMELA JONES bought 45,000 shares of TUP for $256,500 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 45,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, OLeary Christopher D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,500 shares for $5.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 148,400 and bolstered with 144,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tupperware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $24.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUP traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.19M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.06% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.