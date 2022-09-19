Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $18.01 in the most recent trading day, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed at 17.82, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7975827 shares were traded. ARRY reached its highest trading level at $18.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Schmid Gerrard bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 per share. The transaction valued at 151,650 led to the insider holds 41,269 shares of the business.

Patel Nipul M. bought 4,560 shares of ARRY for $100,092 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 108,629 shares after completing the transaction at $21.95 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Stacherski Kenneth R., who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 5,776 shares for $11.33 each. As a result, the insider received 65,431 and left with 99,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $27.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.10M. Shares short for ARRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 15.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.20% and a Short% of Float of 14.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $336.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.6M to a low estimate of $260.08M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.8M, an estimated increase of 66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.21M, an increase of 78.00% over than the figure of $66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.54M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853.32M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.