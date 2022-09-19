As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) offers stability

The closing price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) was 1.20 for the day, down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5097644 shares were traded. IRNT reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IRNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Closser Donald sold 9,289 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 17,835 led to the insider holds 939,392 shares of the business.

Welch William E sold 41,859 shares of IRNT for $80,369 on Sep 02. The Co-CEO & Director now owns 7,152,573 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Gerber James C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,066 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 5,887 and left with 1,152,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3420.

Shares Statistics:

IRNT traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.80M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $7.05M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.08M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.2M and the low estimate is $46.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.