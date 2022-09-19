As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) offers stability

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) closed the day trading at 362.42 down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $379.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-16.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304971 shares were traded. SIVB reached its highest trading level at $371.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $354.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIVB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $430.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $600 to $450.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when STAGLIN GAREN K sold 500 shares for $484.41 per share. The transaction valued at 242,204 led to the insider holds 13,680 shares of the business.

DRAPER MICHELLE sold 50 shares of SIVB for $26,240 on May 05. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 3,184 shares after completing the transaction at $524.79 per share. On May 03, another insider, DRAPER MICHELLE, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 790 shares for $505.56 each. As a result, the insider received 399,392 and left with 3,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIVB has reached a high of $763.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $355.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 413.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 520.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIVB traded about 540.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIVB traded about 652.61k shares per day. A total of 58.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.87 and a low estimate of $6.62, while EPS last year was $6.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.63, with high estimates of $12.92 and low estimates of $8.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.63 and $26.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.59. EPS for the following year is $45.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $51.79 and $38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.42B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.