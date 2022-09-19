As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) offers stability

The closing price of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) was 4.52 for the day, down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2239980 shares were traded. TOI reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 188,547 led to the insider holds 15,002,044 shares of the business.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of TOI for $277,200 on Sep 13. The 10% Owner now owns 15,039,829 shares after completing the transaction at $5.28 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Havencrest Healthcare Partners, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $5.52 each. As a result, the insider received 209,760 and left with 15,092,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $12.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8866.

Shares Statistics:

TOI traded an average of 125.44K shares per day over the past three months and 373.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 948.87k with a Short Ratio of 7.56, compared to 877.96k on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.