Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at 35.19 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $35.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524427 shares were traded. BRZE reached its highest trading level at $36.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRZE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Kleeger Myles sold 10,000 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 384,782 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Hyman Jonathan sold 15,000 shares of BRZE for $703,968 on Aug 25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $46.93 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Malik Pankaj, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,997 shares for $49.63 each. As a result, the insider received 99,111 and left with 78,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $98.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRZE traded on average about 672.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 982.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.10M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.63, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.