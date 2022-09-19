Clarus Corporation (CLAR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) closed the day trading at 14.02 down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1594456 shares were traded. CLAR reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares for $28.24 per share. The transaction valued at 282,394 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS sold 15,000 shares of CLAR for $427,926 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 80,448 shares after completing the transaction at $28.53 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, HENNING MICHAEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $28.56 each. As a result, the insider received 714,061 and left with 142,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clarus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $31.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLAR traded about 2.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLAR traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 37.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.05M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Dividends & Splits

CLAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for CLAR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1002:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $110.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.42M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.51M, an estimated increase of 65.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $468.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.79M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546M and the low estimate is $496.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.