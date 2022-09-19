Considering AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed at 8.16 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $8.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1336431 shares were traded. ALVR reached its highest trading level at $8.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.

On August 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on August 24, 2020, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when VAN BEEK JEROEN B sold 493 shares for $7.89 per share. The transaction valued at 3,889 led to the insider holds 400,870 shares of the business.

Brainard Diana sold 4,564 shares of ALVR for $35,429 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 637,548 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, VAN BEEK JEROEN B, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 15,590 shares for $8.30 each. As a result, the insider received 129,473 and left with 386,363 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $26.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALVR traded on average about 486.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.52M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.56, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 47.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.71 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.73, with high estimates of $-0.67 and low estimates of $-0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.05 and $-3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.65. EPS for the following year is $-2.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.97 and $-3.44.