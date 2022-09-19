Considering Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.51 in the most recent trading day, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) closed at 0.47, down -7.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0394 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040664 shares were traded. FSRD reached its highest trading level at $0.5390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4701.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSRD has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6359, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0771.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 666.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 648.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.94M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FSRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 364.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 257.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.55 and $-1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.55. EPS for the following year is $-1.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.24 and $-1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.4M and the low estimate is $41.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.