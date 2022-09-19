FDX (FedEx Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) closed at 161.02 in the last session, down -21.40% from day before closing price of $204.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-43.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34144066 shares were traded. FDX reached its highest trading level at $161.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $195 from $288 previously.

On September 16, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $202.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Carere Brie sold 11,235 shares for $228.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,571,081 led to the insider holds 16,366 shares of the business.

Brannon Jill sold 1,406 shares of FDX for $334,309 on Aug 05. The EVP – Chief Sales Officer now owns 7,785 shares after completing the transaction at $237.77 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Brannon Jill, who serves as the EVP – Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,620 shares for $237.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,331,940 and left with 8,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $266.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDX traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.00M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FDX is 4.60, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.93 and a low estimate of $4.42, while EPS last year was $4.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.53, with high estimates of $6.21 and low estimates of $4.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24 and $18.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.47. EPS for the following year is $24.92, with 25 analysts recommending between $27.68 and $21.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.59B to a low estimate of $22.92B. As of the current estimate, FedEx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.93B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.69B and the low estimate is $94.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.