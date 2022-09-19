How is Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (NYSE: SBS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $9.31 in the most recent trading day, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at 8.88, down -4.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6840579 shares were traded. SBS reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.70M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.