How is Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LFLY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) closed at 1.17 in the last session, down -8.59% from day before closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2136378 shares were traded. LFLY reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LFLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 402 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 605 led to the insider holds 598 shares of the business.

Martin Samuel James Louis sold 26,358 shares of LFLY for $39,669 on Sep 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 53,587 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, McWilliams Chandler Cassandra, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,965 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 4,462 and left with 3,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 117.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1049.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LFLY traded on average about 538.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.35M. Insiders hold about 22.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.93. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.04M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.4M and the low estimate is $73.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.