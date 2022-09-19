I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Avient Corporation (AVNT).

After closing at $38.04 in the most recent trading day, Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) closed at 36.78, down -3.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2205960 shares were traded. AVNT reached its highest trading level at $37.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $56.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares for $60.22 per share. The transaction valued at 689,381 led to the insider holds 69,610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $61.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 489.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.82M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVNT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.