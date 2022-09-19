I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV).

After closing at $6.72 in the most recent trading day, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) closed at 6.95, up 3.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258461 shares were traded. GROV reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GROV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 41,160 led to the insider holds 62,985 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of GROV for $54,385 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 63,683 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 26,405 shares for $6.72 each. As a result, the insider received 177,434 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 265.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.