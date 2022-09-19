In spite of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AUR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.65, down -7.99% from its previous closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7093194 shares were traded. AUR reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.00 and its Current Ratio is at 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $17.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5055, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9205.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUR traded 3.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 15.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.54M, down -29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -94.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.