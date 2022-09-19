In spite of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIGA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at 11.82 down -7.15% from its previous closing price of $12.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4034668 shares were traded. SIGA reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIGA has traded an average of 10.33M shares per day and 2.96M over the past ten days. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.34M and the low estimate is $121.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.