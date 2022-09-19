In the case of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN), what’s next?

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) closed the day trading at 0.27 down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2235596 shares were traded. ALRN reached its highest trading level at $0.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 24, 2017, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On July 24, 2017, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on July 24, 2017, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRN has reached a high of $1.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4010.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALRN traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALRN traded about 2.63M shares per day. A total of 90.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 9.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 183.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 297.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.39.