In What Direction Will AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) was 1.90 for the day, down -6.40% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2050202 shares were traded. ADTH reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8.50 from $10 previously.

On February 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On January 18, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdTheorent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTH has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2698.

Shares Statistics:

ADTH traded an average of 337.37K shares per day over the past three months and 489.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.37M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.46M and the low estimate is $245.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.