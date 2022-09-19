In What Direction Will BioLife Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Goes From Here?

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed the day trading at 23.12 down -10.87% from the previous closing price of $25.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162471 shares were traded. BLFS reached its highest trading level at $25.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLFS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Mathew Aby J. sold 425 shares for $23.44 per share. The transaction valued at 9,962 led to the insider holds 254,738 shares of the business.

Foster Karen A. sold 299 shares of BLFS for $7,009 on Aug 31. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 109,373 shares after completing the transaction at $23.44 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Wichterman Troy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51 shares for $23.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,195 and left with 45,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $58.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLFS traded about 373.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLFS traded about 355.98k shares per day. A total of 42.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.53M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $39.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.3M to a low estimate of $38.5M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.55M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.37M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.