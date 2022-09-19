In What Direction Will LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) was 8.65 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $8.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4293180 shares were traded. LFST reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

On November 09, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $12.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Gouk Warren sold 51,672 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 465,565 led to the insider holds 6,058,627 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 34,449 shares of LFST for $241,143 on Sep 06. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 6,110,299 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 17,226 shares for $7.02 each. As a result, the insider received 120,927 and left with 6,144,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $16.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

LFST traded an average of 752.09K shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.11M. Insiders hold about 13.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 11.61, compared to 12.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.51. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.55M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.24M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.