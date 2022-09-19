In What Direction Will Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Goes From Here?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed the day trading at 0.58 up 53.03% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15868037 shares were traded. PBLA reached its highest trading level at $0.9976 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3702.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5293.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBLA traded about 66.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBLA traded about 1.71M shares per day. A total of 20.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.72M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.25k with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 153.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.84 and $-1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.14.