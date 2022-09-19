In What Direction Will Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Goes From Here?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed the day trading at 37.58 down -7.05% from the previous closing price of $40.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2446549 shares were traded. TWST reached its highest trading level at $39.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Banyai William sold 1,275 shares for $41.94 per share. The transaction valued at 53,474 led to the insider holds 256,779 shares of the business.

THORBURN JAMES M sold 9,000 shares of TWST for $436,635 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,831 shares after completing the transaction at $48.51 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, THORBURN JAMES M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $51.22 each. As a result, the insider received 250,971 and left with 38,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $139.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWST traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWST traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.49M. Shares short for TWST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.18 and a low estimate of $-1.4, while EPS last year was $-0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.37, with high estimates of $-1.31 and low estimates of $-1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.56 and $-4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.73. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $-3.32 and $-5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.