Invest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $8.52 in the most recent trading day, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at 7.99, down -6.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2338856 shares were traded. ARQQ reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARQQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $41.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.10M. Insiders hold about 79.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 547.03k with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 780.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.04M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 265.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.