Invest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $8.79 in the most recent trading day, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed at 8.02, down -8.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15507866 shares were traded. BBBY reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Odeon Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Arnal Gustavo sold 42,513 shares of BBBY for $1,029,824 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO now owns 267,896 shares after completing the transaction at $24.22 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Cohen Ryan, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider received 105,845,055 and left with 2,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 45.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.87M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 24.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.72% and a Short% of Float of 101.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.99 and a low estimate of $-2.99, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.13, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.09 and $-8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.06. EPS for the following year is $-3.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $-7.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.