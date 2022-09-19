Invest in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) closed at 0.07 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0013 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51485289 shares were traded. CSCW reached its highest trading level at $0.0725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0660.
Ratios:
We take a closer look at CSCW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has reached a high of $1.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2481.
Shares Statistics:
According to the various share statistics, CSCW traded on average about 10.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.18M. Insiders hold about 16.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.
Earnings Estimates
The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.