Invest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) closed at 10.38 in the last session, up 4.11% from day before closing price of $9.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230911 shares were traded. PHAT reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $48.

On February 17, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $63.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 17, 2021, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Nabulsi Azmi bought 20,000 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 163,288 led to the insider holds 785,700 shares of the business.

Curran Terrie bought 20,500 shares of PHAT for $151,835 on May 13. The President and Chief Executive now owns 64,595 shares after completing the transaction at $7.41 per share. On May 12, another insider, Parikh Asit, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHAT has reached a high of $36.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHAT traded on average about 255.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 327.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 22.51, compared to 3.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.81 and a low estimate of $-1.14, while EPS last year was $-1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.12, with high estimates of $-0.91 and low estimates of $-1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.53 and $-5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.32. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $-3.74 and $-5.82.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83M and the low estimate is $54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,309.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.