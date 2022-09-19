Investing in Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at 29.51 down -7.23% from its previous closing price of $31.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614717 shares were traded. CYRX reached its highest trading level at $30.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cryoport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 2,708 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 116,588 led to the insider holds 107,203 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J sold 2,000 shares of CYRX for $86,581 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 7,911 shares after completing the transaction at $43.29 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Sawicki Mark W, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,410 shares for $31.05 each. As a result, the insider received 43,780 and left with 51,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $86.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYRX has traded an average of 419.93K shares per day and 579.89k over the past ten days. A total of 48.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.53 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.58M to a low estimate of $62.5M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.19M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.71M, an increase of 24.70% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.09M and the low estimate is $303.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.