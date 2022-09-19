Investing in Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Local Bounti Corporation’s stock clocked out at 2.56, down -10.49% from its previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2370911 shares were traded. LOCL reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when McKinney Mark Alan sold 15,276 shares for $3.60 per share. The transaction valued at 54,948 led to the insider holds 1,531,179 shares of the business.

Joyner Travis M. sold 15,913 shares of LOCL for $63,671 on Aug 26. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 16,022,501 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Hurlbert Craig M., who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,913 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 63,671 and left with 17,853,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $12.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2526.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOCL traded 215.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 444.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 13.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.78, compared to 2.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638k, up 3,379.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.4M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.