Is Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $6.03 in the most recent trading day, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed at 5.65, down -6.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3653245 shares were traded. BFLY reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BFLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 21, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Quander Troy sold 1,493 shares for $6.19 per share. The transaction valued at 9,246 led to the insider holds 173,367 shares of the business.

Shahida Darius sold 16,069 shares of BFLY for $51,099 on Jun 21. The Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer now owns 676,932 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Shahida Darius, who serves as the Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of the company, sold 16,430 shares for $5.39 each. As a result, the insider received 88,558 and left with 635,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.16M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.12 and $-1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.12. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $19.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.1M to a low estimate of $19.1M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.51M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.56M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.