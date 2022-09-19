Is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $1.06 in the most recent trading day, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed at 0.97, down -8.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0949 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40539258 shares were traded. FFIE reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9510.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FFIE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6385, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8267.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.44M. Insiders hold about 55.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-2.71.