Is SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $3.53 in the most recent trading day, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) closed at 3.40, down -3.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989394 shares were traded. SKYX reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Campi John P. bought 3,400 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 7,310 led to the insider holds 1,197,685 shares of the business.

Kohen Ran Roland bought 1,000 shares of SKYX for $2,050 on Jun 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 16,001 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kohen Ran Roland, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,745 and bolstered with 15,001 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0499, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1455.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 815.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 662.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.61M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 320.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 295.95k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.