Is TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed at 1.17 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124455 shares were traded. WULF reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WULF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,997 led to the insider holds 14,339,040 shares of the business.

Prager Paul B. bought 317,259 shares of WULF for $2,500,001 on Apr 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 654,706 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Revolve Capital LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,249,997 and bolstered with 10,981,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 618.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $37.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3794.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WULF traded on average about 410.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.35M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 21.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.