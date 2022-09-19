Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock

The price of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) closed at 1.64 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3860830 shares were traded. CPTN reached its highest trading level at $1.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On March 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $4.

On March 16, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on March 16, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cepton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $80.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1777.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPTN traded on average about 516.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 746.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 586.23k with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 175.22k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.3M and the low estimate is $23.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 225.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.