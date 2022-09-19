Is this a Prime Time To acquire Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock

The price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at 21.74 in the last session, down -11.19% from day before closing price of $24.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6763948 shares were traded. ENVX reached its highest trading level at $23.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on August 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $50 previously.

On August 09, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Lahiri Ashok sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 1,373,993 shares of the business.

RUST HARROLD J sold 3,000 shares of ENVX for $73,500 on Sep 15. The President and CEO now owns 1,372,031 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, RUST HARROLD J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $20.46 each. As a result, the insider received 92,070 and left with 1,375,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 754.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $39.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVX traded on average about 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.52M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 5.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.2M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 829.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.