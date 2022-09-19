Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) stock

The price of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) closed at 2.83 in the last session, down -3.41% from day before closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4168635 shares were traded. STRC reached its highest trading level at $2.9345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 108,944 led to the insider holds 112,315 shares of the business.

FINN BRIAN D bought 15,000 shares of STRC for $43,782 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 77,315 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On May 16, another insider, FINN BRIAN D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,380 and bolstered with 62,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $11.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1783.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STRC traded on average about 398.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 789.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.47M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.11, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.33 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.96M and the low estimate is $18.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 192.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.