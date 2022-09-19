It’s a good day to be an Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Astra Space Operations Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.75, down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0209 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24568198 shares were traded. ASTR reached its highest trading level at $0.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

On October 04, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on October 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 124,960 led to the insider holds 857,082 shares of the business.

A/NPC Holdings LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of ASTR for $1,946,000 on Aug 16. The former 10% owner now owns 20,888,053 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 867,040 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,265,878 and left with 22,288,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4655.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTR traded 5.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 264.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 28.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.72% and a Short% of Float of 29.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.55M and the low estimate is $70.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 374.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.