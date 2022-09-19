It’s a good day to be an Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shareholder

In the latest session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) closed at 6.71 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $6.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2064012 shares were traded. AVIR reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Murphy Polly A. bought 12,000 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 102,796 led to the insider holds 23,295 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $46.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVIR has traded an average of 472.77K shares per day and 663.47k over the past ten days. A total of 83.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.50M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.48 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2 and $-2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-2.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $-2.25 and $-3.11.