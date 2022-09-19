It’s a good day to be an Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) shareholder

In the latest session, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) closed at 2.48 down -30.53% from its previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2054648 shares were traded. CMRA reached its highest trading level at $2.8946 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

For a deeper understanding of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sherblom James bought 50,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 101,500 led to the insider holds 371,163 shares of the business.

Hackman Jeffrey S. bought 47,600 shares of CMRA for $98,056 on Sep 09. The now owns 47,600 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Campbell Michael Gerard, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,750 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 340.50.

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRA has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1596.

For the past three months, CMRA has traded an average of 3.66M shares per day and 8.85M over the past ten days. A total of 19.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.44M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1.15k on Jun 14, 2022.