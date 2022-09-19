It’s a good day to be an Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 21.54, down -5.44% from its previous closing price of $22.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3776821 shares were traded. DAWN reached its highest trading level at $22.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAWN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.40 and its Current Ratio is at 31.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Canaan XI L.P. sold 51,281 shares for $22.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,171,809 led to the insider holds 9,418,606 shares of the business.

Grant Julie Papanek sold 51,281 shares of DAWN for $1,171,809 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 9,418,606 shares after completing the transaction at $22.85 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Grant Julie Papanek, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 106,111 shares for $23.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,512,943 and left with 9,469,887 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAWN traded 692.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 962.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.67M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.81, compared to 7.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-5.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.88 and $-2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2. EPS for the following year is $-2.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2 and $-2.17.