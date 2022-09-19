It’s an appealing income play to consider Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

The price of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) closed at 0.23 in the last session, down -10.16% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2532805 shares were traded. AUMN reached its highest trading level at $0.2770 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 17, 2015, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.90 previously.

On October 09, 2014, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.30 to $1.15.

On August 25, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.80.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2014, with a $1.80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 when VOGELS ROBERT P sold 25,430 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,292 led to the insider holds 307,871 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3895.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUMN traded on average about 407.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 3.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.79M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.36M and the low estimate is $31.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.