It’s an appealing income play to consider GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

After closing at $1.65 in the most recent trading day, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at 1.78, up 7.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5209899 shares were traded. GRNA reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,999,998 led to the insider holds 15,919,155 shares of the business.

Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of GRNA for $25,500,000 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 22,348,123 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Walker Matthew Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,377,551 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000,000 and bolstered with 22,220,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 78.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7593, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 566.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.16M. Insiders hold about 46.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.93% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.