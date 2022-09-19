It’s an appealing income play to consider Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

The price of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) closed at 4.58 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068255 shares were traded. ZVIA reached its highest trading level at $4.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZVIA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Taylor Amy bought 5,500 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,860 led to the insider holds 5,500 shares of the business.

Spence Padraic L. sold 33,131 shares of ZVIA for $160,821 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 2,397,868 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Spence Padraic L., who serves as the Chair, Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 32,444 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider received 100,226 and left with 2,430,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZVIA has reached a high of $13.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0906, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0252.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZVIA traded on average about 196.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 261.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.27M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 401.59k with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 639.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.17M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.79M and the low estimate is $222.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.